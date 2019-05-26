|
Marialyce Leer, age 91, of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.
She was born March 20, 1928, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Fred and Katherine (Raudman) Stutz.
Marialyce resided her entire life in Sturgis, with the exception of 10 years when she lived in Algonac.
She was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1946 and proud alumna of Michigan State University, where she received a teaching degree in 1954.
On June 9, 1951, she married Evert C. "EC" Leer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Sept. 29, 2018.
Marialyce taught home economics at Algonac Community Schools and Constantine Community Schools and for several years was a rural postal carrier.
Marialyce was an expert seamstress and crafter, often sewing treasured items for her family to enjoy. She relished entertaining friends and family at summer barbecues, camping, golfing, bridge club and book club and was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis.
She is survived by three sons, Steve (Gwyn) Leer of Sturgis, Jeff Leer of Sturgis and Doug (Joan) Leer of Wildwood, Mo.; a daughter, Denise (Jon) Hoath of Coldwater; eight grandchildren, Erin Chan, Ryan Leer, Michael Leer, Chelsea Hoover, Corinne Leer, Megan Hoath, Rachael Hoath and Olivia Hoath; two great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Addison Chan; two sisters, Elaine Walters of Quincy and Joyce Aldrich of Three Rivers.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Marialyce Leer will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Leer's memory consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; or .
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 27, 2019