Marian Rose Yaros, age 92, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, at Thurston Woods Villa.
She was born July 28, 1927, in Muskegon Heights, a daughter of the late John and Lydia (Mazurek) Lysiak.
After graduating from Muskegon Heights High School class of 1945, she continued her education to become a registered nurse at Mercy Central School of Nursing, where she graduated with the last class of Cadet Nurse Corps in 1948.
On Nov. 20, 1954, she married Michael B. Yaros at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muskegon Heights.
Marian resided in Sturgis since 1972, coming from Muskegon.
She was an active member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and Our Lady of the Rosary Group.
She is survived by three daughters, Suzanne (David) Sadler of League City, Texas, Laurel (Alan) Buckman of Kalamazoo and Pamela (Bruce) Rowland of Petersburg; five grandchildren, Erica (Kevin) Fiur of Austin, Jessica Sadler of League City, Texas, Michael Buckman of Kalamazoo, Clark Buckman of Denver and Alicia Rowland of Petersburg; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter Lysiak of Norton Shores and John (Joyce) Lysiak of Muskegon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Sophie Hindenach.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services and entombment of remains of Marian and Michael Yaros will take place at a later date at the Oak Lawn Cemetery columbarium.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Yaros' memory consider Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091; or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 23, 2019