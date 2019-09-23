Home

Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
Allen Yoder residence
26798 Wasepi Road
Centreville, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Allen Yoder residence
26798 Wasepi Road
Centreville, MI
View Map
Marie C. Bontrager


1930 - 2019
Marie C. Bontrager Obituary
Marie Catherine Bontrager, 89, of Centreville, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her daughter Orvin and Miriam Bontrager's residence.
Marie was born Feb. 19, 1930, a daughter of the late William N. and Lydiaann (Miller) Bontrager.
On Feb. 9, 1950, she married Ezra J. Bontrager. They lived most their lives together in the Centreville area, where she was a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Marie is survived by three sons, Marvin (Alma) Bontrager of Nappanee, Ind., William (Rosanna) Bontrager of Leonidas and Freeman (Ella Mae) Bontrager of Sturgis; four daughters, Lydia (Harvey) Hochstetler of Colon, Sylvia (Marvin) Yoder of Colon, Miriam (Orvin) Bontrager of Colon and Marie (Allen) Yoder of Centreville; 34 grandchildren; 110 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leroy Bontrager of Hicksville, Ohio, and Samuel (Bessie) Bontrager of Nappanee, Ind.; two brothers-in-law, Ezra (Mary) Gingerich of Millersburg, Ind., and Levi (Esther) Hostetler of Shipshewanna, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Anna Bontrager of Centreville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; an infant daughter; a grandson; an infant great-granddaughter; three sisters, Bertha, Pauline and Alta; a brother, Alva; and three in-laws.
The family will receive friends and relatives starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, and all day Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Allen Yoder residence, 26798 Wasepi Road, Centreville. Funeral Services also will be held at Allen Yoder's residence at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, with home ministers officiating. Burial will follow at Old Order Amish Cemetery in Centreville. The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
