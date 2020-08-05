Marie Elena (Smart) Minford, 71, of Bechtelsville, Pa., lost her battle with cancer on Friday, May 15, and is at peace in the arms of Jesus.
Marie was born July 5, 1948, in Fawn River, a daughter of the late Flossie M. (Hettinger) and Murland R. Smart. She was recently the widow of Richard Minford I.
Marie was devoted to caring for others and spent much of her time as a Mom and Grammy volunteering as a Girl Scouts leader, PTA Mom, lifeguard and member of MorningStar Church. Her light shined bright through the smiles and hugs she shared with many.
Marie is survived by four daughters, Marlana Lynn, wife of William Duda, of Lake Ariel, Pa.; Becky, wife of Shannon Corby, of Tunkhannock, Pa., Colleen, wife of Scot McCaffrey, of Mohnton, Pa., and Ricsandra Minford of Fleetwood, Pa.; and a son, Richard Minford II of Bechtelsville, Pa.
Marie is also survived by three sisters, Diana, wife of the late Robert Crookham, of Michigan; Jo, wife of Larry Palmer, of Michigan; Jean Lown, with Michael Karson, of Michigan; and a brother, Daniel, husband of Janice Smart, of Michigan.
She also is survived by six grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother and his wife, Richard and Marie Smart.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at 64408 Burr Oak Road, Burr Oak. This will be held outdoors, encouraging social distancing, recommending face masks and casual dress.
