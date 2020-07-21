Marie E. Zinsmaster, 93, Centreville, passed away July 19, 2020.
Marie was born April 17, 1927, in South Bend, Ind., a daughter of Bailey and Lillly (Crabtree) Murphy. She graduated from Washington High School, South Bend, in 1945. She later attended Glen Oaks.
On Nov. 27, 1948, she married Clarence Pianowski in South Bend; they were divorced in 1973. On May 22, 1976, she married Joseph Zinsmaster in Centreville.
Marie worked for the St. Joseph County deputy county clerk for over 25 years, retiring in 1997. She previously worked at the St. Joseph County Farm Bureau office. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of her hobbies included collecting Beanie Babies, traveling and visiting an occasional casino, where she was known as "Lady Luck" or "Gold Fingers." Marie was a Notre Dame fan and was a former member of St. Clare Catholic Church.
Surviving Marie are her husband, Joseph Zinsmaster of Centreville; children Stephen Pianowski (Colleen Ziegler) of Centreville, and Joseph C. (Cathy) Zinsmaster, Chuck (Diane) Zinsmaster and Angela (Dave) Kemp, all of Three Rivers; son-in-law Mark Schabes of Mendon; 33 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Deborah Schabes; a brother, Vertis "Buddy" Murphy; and a sister, Ruth.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23, at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Mendon Township Cemetery, with Pastor Clint Zehr officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Centreville FFA or St. Joseph County 4-H. Online messages can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.