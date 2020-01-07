|
|
Marietta L. Cox, age 78, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 12, 1941, in Okmulgee, Okla., a daughter of the late Russell and Garnet (Halley) Wilson.
Marietta resided in the Burr Oak and Sturgis area since the age of 14, with the exception of living in Zephyrhills, Fla., from 1994-2004.
She had been employed as a bookkeeper and personnel manager at Essex Corporation in Howe, Ind. She also worked several years at Royton Chevrolet in Sturgis.
She enjoyed music, singing, warm weather, especially when on a beach, gardening and making jewelry, and had a love for animals. She had interests and hobbies, but what she truly cherished was time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Marc (Donna) Cox of Sturgis and Matthew Cox of Burr Oak; three grandchildren, Dustin, Jalen and Linsey Cox; a great-grandchild, Leighton Cox; and a half-sister, Janet Campbell of Oklahoma.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends for a time of honoring and celebrating the life of Marietta Cox from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 8, 2020