Marilyn E. Lewis
Marilyn E. Lewis, 83, of LaGrange, Ind., died Dec. 1, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Plato United Methodist Church, 0340 S 500 E, LaGrange. Burial will take place at East Springfield Cemetery, LaGrange. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. Masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at visitation and celebration of life services.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
