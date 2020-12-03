Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn E. Lewis, 83, of LaGrange, Ind., died Dec. 1, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Plato United Methodist Church, 0340 S 500 E, LaGrange. Burial will take place at East Springfield Cemetery, LaGrange. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. Masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at visitation and celebration of life services.





