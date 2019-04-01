|
|
Marilyn I. Edson, 86, of White Pigeon, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Heartland Health Care in Three Rivers, following an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 19, 1932, in St. Joseph County, a daughter of Charles and Elfreda (Heinbach) Stubig.
On Oct. 15, 1950, she married Maynard J. Edson at White Pigeon Methodist Church. He preceded her in death July 11, 2010.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy Oxender, and a son, Monte Edson both of White Pigeon; a grandson, Matthew (Wendy) Oxender of Shipshewana, Ind.; a great-grandson, Nicholas Oxender; a great-granddaughter, Madison Oxender; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Lorraine Redmond; and a nephew, Allen Redmond.
Visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Friday, April 5, 2019, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services begin at noon Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Tiffany Newsom of the United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 2, 2019