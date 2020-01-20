|
|
Marilyn J. Fisher, age 90, of Elkhart, Ind., and formerly of Constantine, passed away Jan. 19 at Hubbard Hill Estates in Elkhart.
She was born July 29, 1929, in Sturgis, a daughter of Elmer and Helen (Fisher) Yunker. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1947. On June 22, 1951, she married John E. Fisher in Howe, Ind. He preceded her in death Sept. 5, 1993.
Marilyn was a bus driver for 13 years at Constantine Public Schools, where she also worked in the cafeteria for five years. She worked at Harvey Paper Products in Sturgis from 1948-1951. She also helped with both Three Rivers and Sturgis Hospice Group luncheons and dinners. Marilyn was a homemaker and enjoyed baking and sewing. She was a member of Trinity Missionary Church in Constantine.
Surviving are her daughters, Rowena (Philip) Miller of Goshen, Ind., and Suzanne (Kevin) Verhoeven of Fulton, Ill.; sons Gary (Teri) Fisher of Bradenton, Fla., Dale Fisher of Constantine and Keith (Ann) Fisher of Toledo, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Winger of Sturgis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Elaine Noland.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Missionary Church. Interment will be in Constantine Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to World Partners Missions and Prairie Camp, Goshen, Ind. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 21, 2020