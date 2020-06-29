Marilyn J. Frain
Marilyn Joann Frain, 81, of Shipshewana, Ind., died June 26, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.
Private family services will take place. Burial will be in Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Ind. Visitation will take place 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn at both the visitation and funeral service.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
