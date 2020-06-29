Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Joann Frain, 81, of Shipshewana, Ind., died June 26, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.

Private family services will take place. Burial will be in Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Ind. Visitation will take place 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn at both the visitation and funeral service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store