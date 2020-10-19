Marilyn J. Tenney, 94, of Escondido, Calif., passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2020, with her daughter by her side, at her home at Meadowbrook Village.

She was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Elkhart, Ind., to Albert and Talitha Reynolds. The family moved to Michigan where she graduated from Sturgis High School in 1944. In December 1946, Marilyn married John R. Tenney and moved to Colon, where they had two children, Lynda Susan and James Gilbert.

Upon moving to the Los Angeles area in 1955, Marilyn began a career as a medical assistant and later worked at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in reservations. In 1993, she joined a group of senior dancers, "The Hot Flashes Follies," and enjoyed performing at many social functions throughout San Diego.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Lynda Richardson; son James Tenney; four-grandchildren, Patience, Christina, Seth and Garrett; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are pending, due to COVID-19 restrictions.





