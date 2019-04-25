Home

Marion L. Evans-Smith


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion L. Evans-Smith Obituary
Marion L. Evans-Smith, age 76, of Colon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Marion was born March 23, 1943, in Three Rivers, a daughter of the late Jesse C. and Elizabeth I. (Hartman) Evans.
Marion grew up in Three Rivers, graduating from Three Rivers High School, then continued her education at Glen Oaks Community College, receiving an associate degree.
On Feb. 22,1975, she married DeWayne Dean Smith in Colon. He preceded her in death June 1, 1999.
She enjoyed gardening, music and loved her pets.
Marion is survived by a daughter, Michelle Sabin of Colon; a grandson, Aidan Johnsen of Colon; a sister, Joan Zimmerman of Florida; two brothers, Pat (Cheri) Evans of Three Rivers; Mark Evans of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Todd A. Sabin and Richard E. Sabin; a brother, Robert Evans; and a sister, Jeanne Medows.
The family will receive relatives and friends 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon, with a memorial service taking place at 6 p.m. The Rev. David J. Farrell will officiate. Private interment of ashes will take place in Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
