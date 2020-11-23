1/1
Marjorie I Wright
Marjorie I. Wright, age 80, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday morning November 21, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.

She was born December 20, 1939, in a farmhouse in Valentine, Indiana, daughter of the late Dale and Shirley (Johnson) Machan.

Marge resided in Sturgis since 1957 coming from LaGrange, Ind., where she was a graduate of LaGrange High School with the class of 1957.

On May 3, 1958, she married Robert L. Wright at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis by the Rev. Herbert M. Heidenreich.

Marge was a para-professional retiring from the St. Joseph County ISD, working at The Pathfinder Center and Sturgis Life Skills, following 22 years of dedicated service. She also had worked at ARCH Workshop in Sturgis and was a Welcome Wagon Representative for several years.

Marge was an active longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis where she took pride in being a member of the Altar Guild. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Sturgis Hospital where for many years she was a member of the Tray Guild. Marge's home decorating skills were envied by many and she had a true artistic gift in the art of scrapbooking. She made scrapbooks for her husband, children, grandchildren and others, gifts that will be forever treasured. Marge also had a love for her cats.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years: Bob; two daughters: Terri (Victor Stefaniak) Fieberkorn of Kalamazoo and Laura (Brad) Morris of Buchanan; one son: Martin (Kristine) Wright of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; six grandchildren: Dylan (Priscilla Macias) Walton, Samantha (Jeff) Kyles, Cody (Torie) Morris, Joel Wright, Adam (Melody) Wright, Katie (Harry) Frederick; five great grandchildren: Cassydi, Kellan, Camille and Kenna Kyles and Dalton Wright; one brother: Robert (Kelly) Machan of Sturgis; brothers-in-law: Phillip Long of Sturgis, Teddy (Sharon) Wright of Three Rivers and Kent "Skook" (Gayle) Wright of Lake Placid, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Margaret Long.

In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions of gatherings, a memorial service honoring and celebrating the life of Marge Wright will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis at a later date, to be announced.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and send condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
