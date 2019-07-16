Home

Marjorie L. Fisher, 89, passed away on July 8 at Three Rivers Hospital while surrounded by family.
Marjorie is survived by a daughter, LuAnn Seely of Sturgis; a son, David Fisher of Three Rivers; three grandchildren, Meagan Fisher, Thomas Fisher and Analyse Seely; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Harriet (Don) VanLoo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Fisher.
Her wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be offered to Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org/donate. A complete obituary can be found online at www.avinkcremation.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 17, 2019
