Mark Allen Remenap, age 75, of Mesa, Ariz., and former resident of Sturgis, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 17, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Sturgis, a son of Emerson and Marjorie Remenap. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1962 and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He had been a tool-and-die-maker by trade and had a long history working at Burr Oak Tool and then with General Motors. He lived in Sturgis until 1986, when he and his family moved to Arizona.

In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandson. He also was highly active in the retirement community where they lived and served on the board of directors for their homeowners association. He recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary to his loving wife Rudi Remenap on June 19.

He is survived by his wife, Rudi (Bundy) Remenap; three daughters, Barbara (Mike) Glide of Three Rivers, Leasa (Tom) Cox of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Amy Summers of Sturgis; six grandchildren, David Glide, Lindsey Saline, Jeremy Saline, Olivia Cox, Cody Summers and Ryan Summers; a great-grandson, Daylon Saline, and great granddaughter, Luna Glide; a brother, Guy Remenap, and sister, Gayle Clouse; and several nieces and nephews.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Chris Remenap; a sister, Dayle Staff; and his first wife, Karen Sue Remenap, and their daughter Theresa Remenap.

Memorial service will be held at National Memorial Cemetary in Phoenix.

