Mark R. Babb
1960 - 2020
Mark R. Babb, age 60, of Sturgis, died peacefully Dec. 1, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Jan. 29, 1960, in Wilmington, Ohio, to the late Robert and Betty (Rose) Babb.
His early life was spent in Wilmington, where he graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1978. He furthered his education at Wright State University, earning a degree in music education. He graduated from United Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree and also from Garrett Evangelical Seminary earning a Master of Sacred Music.
He served a number of churches as an ordained elder of the United Methodist Church in the West Ohio Annual Conference including Ebenezer, Blanchester/Edenton, Red Lion, Roundhead Charge, Hoytville and Gibsonburg Faith. He then transitioned to an ordained deacon and transferred to the West Michigan Annual Conference, where he served as music director at Coldwater, First UCC (Jackson), St. Paul UCC (Waterloo, IL), Westminster Presbyterian Church (Jackson), Federated Church of Grass Lake and New Life (Lakeview). He also served as office manager of First United Methodist Church (Sturgis).
On Sept. 2, 1988, he married Susan J. Sutherland at Grace United Methodist Church in Grove City, Pa.
His greatest joy was making music to praise the Lord. He especially enjoyed playing in and directing handbell choirs. He was a member of the Fellowship of United Methodists in Worship and the Arts, American Guild of Organists and Handbell Musicians of America. He loved making music with his many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan, of 32 years; a brother, Tom (Brenda) of Wilmington, Ohio; a nephew, Marshall (Michelle) and grand-nephew, Colt, of Princeton, Ky; an uncle, Donald Rose; and a number of cousins.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marilyn.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Mark R. Babb will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Susan Babb, 200 Pleasanty Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091, to help defray Mark's medical and funeral costs.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
