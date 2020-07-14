Mark Steven Truckey, age 61 of Mendon, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.
He was born in Warren, MI on July 23, 1958 the son of John "Jack" and Claire (Delehanty) Truckey. The family moved back to Mendon in 1966, where Mark was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1976. Mark began working at Viking RV in Centreville on April 30, 1977, and finished his nearly 44-year employment as the Plant Manager.
Mark enjoyed life. He had a great sense of humor and was a cunning instigator. He was often found paddling various St. Joseph County rivers, camping, playing euchre, or partaking in a beverage while listening to Van Morrison. He was a friend to all, and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Mark was united in marriage to his best friend and soul mate, Susan (Gyllstrom) Truckey on June 19, 2010 at King's Mill Park in Leonidas. She survives along with step daughters, Katy (Joshua) Myers of Sturgis and Kelsey (Matt) Lochmann of Pewaukee, WI; six grandchildren; sister, Gale (Steve) Schabes; nephew, Steven (Laurie) Schabes; great nieces, Taylor and Lauren Schabes all of Mendon; mother in law, Evelyn Gyllstrom of Marcellus. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Jason Schabes.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Reed Riverfront Park in Mendon with social time to follow services. Social distancing rules will apply. Folding chairs will be provided, but you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair.
It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to either the Mendon High School Band in care of the Mendon Schools Foundation, 148 Kirby Rd., Mendon, MI 49072, or to Rose Arbor Hospice, 5473 Croyden Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49009.