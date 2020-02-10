|
|
Marlin C. "Butch" King, age 71, of Burr Oak, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.
Marlin was born Jan. 8, 1949, in Dowagiac, a son of the late Marlin and Ester (Churchill) King.
Marlin graduated from Cassopolis High School with the class of 1966. He then continued his education and received a bachelor's degree from Southwestern Michigan College. After earning a bachelor's degree, Marlin went on to earn a master's degree in vocational education from Michigan State University.
On June 21, 1969, Marlin married Jennie L. Stamp in Dowagiac. She would later precede him in death Aug. 14, 1992.
Marlin worked as a school teacher in Colon, where he taught middle school life science for 30 years. Marlin also acted as the youth FFA advisor for 25 years, helping many of his teams win state and national awards. He also was a 4-H leader in woodworking for many years. Marlin also had several rental properties and enjoyed a small woodworking business.
Marlin is survived by two daughters, Michelle Wiley of Sturgis and Sheila Nelson of Burr Oak; three granddaughters, Ashlynne (Matt) Whitsel, Nicolette and Sabrina Nelson; and a brother, Karl (Janet) King of Edwardsburg.
Following Marlin's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a visitation 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home. Following visitation, there will be a memorial service at 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Private burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Lakeside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, Centreville FFA or Branch Area Careers Center FFA. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 11, 2020