Martha A. Wickey of Burr Oak died Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Locust Grove Mennonite Church, Findley Road, Burr Oak. Small groups will be allowed at a time into the fellowship hall. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Friday at the church. The family asks that masks be worn at all events.
A full obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Journal. Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
