Martha A. Wickey of Burr Oak died Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Locust Grove Mennonite Church, Findley Road, Burr Oak. Small groups will be allowed at a time into the fellowship hall. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Friday at the church. The family asks that masks be worn at all events.

A full obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Journal. Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.

