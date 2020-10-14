Martha A. Wickey, of Burr Oak, Michigan, died Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 84 and passed away after a short bout with cancer.
She was born Oct. 3, 1936, in LaGrange County, Ind., a daughter of Ora and Bernice (Troyer) Schrock. She moved with her family to the Burr Oak area at age 6 and was a 1954 graduate of Burr Oak High School.
On Oct. 23, 1955, she married Edwin Wickey at Locust Grove Church, where she was a member. She was a charter member of South Colon Covenant Church until it closed. She served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher and was president of Ladies Sewing Circle for many years.
Martha was an artist with needle and thread. She enjoyed making many quilts and other crafts. She enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband. They traveled to 12 countries and most of the 50 United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. They spent 16 winters at their home in Sunnybreeze, near Port Charlotte, Fla. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Martha was employed by St. Joseph County in the treasurer's office. In 1976, she was elected as county treasurer and served until she retired in 1983.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin, of almost 65 years; a son, Kevin (Judy) Wickey of Burr Oak; four grandchildren, Kurtis (Miranda) Wickey of Springfield, Ohio, Keitha (Bob) Lawrence of Sturgis, Kayla (Tom) Nickles of Milton, Vt., and Krista (Andrew) Sisler of Friendsville, Md.; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis (Steve) Hughes of Burr Oak; a brother, Lloyd (Sharon) Schrock of Sturgis; and a sister-in-law, Donna (Schrock) Casper of Sturgis, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Karla (Wickey) Stauffer; and a brother, Robert Schrock.
The family will receive friends 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at Locust Grove Church, 29525 Findley Rd., Burr Oak. Small groups will be allowed into the fellowship hall at a time. A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Friday at Locust Grove Church. Pastor Clint Zehr will officiate. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Locust Grove Mennonite Church Facebook page. A private graveside service will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing recommendations be followed at all events.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Wickey's memory consider Galilean CHildren's Home, P.O. Box 880, Liberty, KY 42539.
