ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
Martha Hochstetler
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Constantine Messiah Lutheran Church
Constantine, MI
Martha L. Hochstetler


1925 - 2020
Martha L. Hochstetler Obituary
Martha Louise Hochstetler, 94, died Jan. 16, 2020, at Heartland Nursing Home.

She was born Oct. 28, 1925, in South Bend, Ind., a daughter of Martin and Hazel (Buckingham) Garrett. She graduated from Dowagiac High in 1943, then received her teaching certificate.

On June 23, 1946, Martha married Donald Hochstetler. Her entire life was devoted to putting the needs of others before herself. Family was her gift from God. Martha was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Martha enjoyed sewing dresses for her granddaughters and served as 4-H leader for many years. She was employed in mobile home manufacturing, obtained a Realtor sales certificate and partnered with Don in buying and remodeling single-family homes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Robert Garrett; her twin sister, Marian Watson; and sons Timothy and Ronald Hochstetler.

Surviving are children Patricia (Randy) McClain of Three Rivers, Raymond (Debra) Hochstetler of Three Rivers, Thomas Hochstetler of Three Rivers and daughter-in-law Mary Hochstetler of Constantine; grandchildren Patrick (Tina) Hochstetler, Teresa (Todd) Haifley, Steven (Natasha) McClain, Rusty (Sheena) McClain, Jamie (Marc) Poel, Christy (Scott) Johnson, Todd (Andrea) Hochstetler, Nicole (Kalie) Bovee, Amanda Hochstetler and Stephanie (Steve) Allen; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Constantine Messiah Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Constantine Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the church. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
