Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha L. McClain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha L. McClain Obituary
Martha L. "Marty" McClain, age 87, of Mendon, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the family farm.
She was born Sept. 21, 1931, in the same farmhouse, a daughter of Robert J. and Martha L. (Rench) McClain. She was a lifetime resident of Mendon and, in retirement, spent winters in Texas. She was a member of Mendon United Methodist Church and worked at Trans-o-Gram in Sturgis. She worked on the family farm, enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting, embroidery and especially fishing.
Martha is survived by a sister, Mary Spealman of Mendon; and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Anna Oldenberg; and by six brothers, Charles, G. Henry, Robert, Stanley, Ernest and Donald McClain.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Mendon United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Carl Litchfield officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Mendon United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now