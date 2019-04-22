|
Martha L. "Marty" McClain, age 87, of Mendon, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the family farm.
She was born Sept. 21, 1931, in the same farmhouse, a daughter of Robert J. and Martha L. (Rench) McClain. She was a lifetime resident of Mendon and, in retirement, spent winters in Texas. She was a member of Mendon United Methodist Church and worked at Trans-o-Gram in Sturgis. She worked on the family farm, enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting, embroidery and especially fishing.
Martha is survived by a sister, Mary Spealman of Mendon; and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Anna Oldenberg; and by six brothers, Charles, G. Henry, Robert, Stanley, Ernest and Donald McClain.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Mendon United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Carl Litchfield officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Mendon United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 23, 2019