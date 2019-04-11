|
Mary Ann Glance, 94, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas.
There are no services scheduled. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.
She was born July 1, 1924, in Sturgis, a daughter of Clarence and Edith (Kielkopf ) Fritz. On July 24, 1943, she married Aloysius Joseph Glance.?he preceded her in death in 1984. After graduating from Sturgis High School, she worked as a secretary in Detroit, where she married Al, the love of her life. They were married for 41 years. In their early years, she was a homemaker. In 1960, the family moved to Orange County, Calif., where Mary Ann had a remarkable career as an insurance executive. After retirement, she lived in Medford, Ore., and Colorado City, Texas.
Mary Ann will be remembered always for the unconditional love she gave all members of her family, her kindness to everyone she met and for her contributions to the many communities in which she lived during her life.
Mary Ann admired Mother Teresa and lived a life consistent with her values. She found good and value in every person she met and treated them with respect and kindness. In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions, please have a Mass said in her memory at any Catholic church that is convenient.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Sally Ann Alvarez, on April 29, 2016; a son, Gary Patrick Glance, on Jan. 10, 1979; and her beloved brother, Dillon Fritz.
She raised five children and is survived by two daughters, Winifred Marie Lewis of Eagle Point, Ore., and Ellen Kay Patton of Colorado City, Texas; a son, Michael Aloysius Glance of Seal Beach, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 12, 2019