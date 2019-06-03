|
Mary Ann McElvain, age 76, of Three Rivers died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. She was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Battle Creek, a daughter of Marion and Ann (Miller) Hughes. She graduated from Colon High School with the class of 1960.
On May 11, 1963, Mary Ann married Walter L. McElvain in St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. They resided briefly in Leonidas and made their home in Colon for 45 years. Mary Ann was a member of Colon Garden Club and was a leader in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She and her husband were active leaders in the marriage encounter program through the Catholic Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking and making holiday cards for family and friends.
Mary Ann is survived by five children, Debra Ann Babb of Colon, Dawn Marie (Tim) Wentworth of Mendon, Richard (Katherine) McElvain of Milwaukee, Walter L. "Butch" McElvain of Mendon and Dana (Seann) Lahey of Greenville, S.C.; 12 grandchildren, Kyle Babb, Kassandra (Daniel) Gansen, Amanda (Devin Maystead) Babb, Connor McElvain, Michael McElvain, Kevin McElvain, Kelly McElvain, Madison McElvain, Delaney McElvain, Breanna Lahey, Zachary Wentworth and Joshua Wentworth; four great-grandchildren, Carsyn Maystead, Keegan Babb, Nathan Babb and Riley Wentworth; and two brothers, Gary (Sue Ann) Hughes of Colon and Robert (Tammy) Hughes of Centreville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Hughes; and her husband, Walter, in 2013.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery. Memorials will be directed to the Meals on Wheels program through St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 4, 2019