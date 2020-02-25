Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Christian Fellowship Center
201 North St.
Sturgis, MI
View Map
Mary B. Spence


1963 - 2020
Mary B. Spence Obituary
Mary Belle Spence, 56, of Sturgis, died Feb. 17, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born April 26, 1963, in Sturgis, a daughter of Jim and Emma (Sandrock) Campbell.
Surviving are a daughter, Gennie Spence; four sons, Jon Kinney, Bobby Spence, Clifford Spence and Andy Spence; her mother, Emma Sandrock; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Wesley; two sisters, Phyllis Borgert and twin Effie Slawinski; a brother, John Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
According to her wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Michigan Hospitals for Research.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Christian Fellowship Center, 201 North St., Sturgis, with a potluck luncheon to follow.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
