Mary E. Klett, 89, Constantine, passed away Aug. 10, 2019, at Goshen Hospital. Mary was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Three Rivers, a daughter of Benjamin and Elizabeth (Cerutti) Granzotto.
She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1948, then received a medical secretary's degree from Elkhart College. On April 18, 1959, she married Garth Klett in Three Rivers. He preceded her in death Aug. 2, 2010.
Mary worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Fortner's office in Three Rivers for 35 years. She also was a member of Constantine American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Daughters of Mary at Immaculate Conception Church, Classic Antique Restorers (C.A.R.) Club and Three Rivers Eagles.
Surviving Mary are her children, James (Emma) Klett of Constantine, Kathy (Tim) Vantine of Constantine and Christine (Brett) McIntire of San Rafael, Calif.; grandchildren Eric (Cherie) Vantine, Mark Vantine (Jennifer Dombrowski), Craig (Katie) Klett and Elizabeth (TJ) Mansfield; great-grandchildren Hunter, Tyson and Mason Mansfield, Caiden Vantine, Chloe Phillips, Taylor Bays, Beckham Vantine and Audrey, Seelye and Emily Klett; and siblings Frank Granzotto, Margaret Kinney and Jeanette Allison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, John; a brother, Freddie Granzotto; a sister-in-law, Lidia Granzotto; and brothers-in-law Ben Kinney and Keith Allison.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine, followed by a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, Three Rivers, with Fr. R. Mathias, MSFS, officiating. Interment will follow at Constantine Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Immaculate Conception School or Constantine American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 13, 2019