Mary J. Bell, age 85, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home in LaGrange, Ind.
She was born March 7, 1935, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Ray and Elizabeth (Pointer) Sidener.
Mary resided her entire life in the Sturgis area and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1953.
On June 23, 1956, she married David Bell at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis.
In 1993, she retired from Ross Laboratories in Sturgis, following 28 years of dedicated employment. She also had worked at Kirsch Company in Sturgis.
She was a past member of Women of the Moose Sturgis Chapter #613. She enjoyed bowling and participated in the Ross Labs bowling league for many years. She also enjoyed traveling to casinos, playing bingo, puzzles, needlepoint and loved spending time with her many friends.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 64 years, David; a daughter, Lisa (Dan) Mestelle of Ottawa, Ill.; three sons, Raymond (Karen) Bell of Ypsilanti, and Jeffery Bell and Gregory Bell, both of Sturgis; eight grandchildren, Jayme (Eric) Skogen, Casey (Brad) Clemons, Kylie (Kyle) Booras, Jodi (Edward) Martin, Chris (Jessica) Bell, Raychel (Mario) Rusnak, Jennifer (Ken) Bickle and Jessica (Michael) Wood; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Annabelle Sidener and Alice Rachel Wheeler; and three brothers: Clark, Paul and Basil Dean Sidener.
The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Due to the pandemic and restriction of gatherings, the limitations of no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time will be enforced and face masks are required. Private graveside service and burial will take place at Sidener Cemetery in Howe, Ind.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Bell's memory consider Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Turwill Lane Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI, 49006.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where relatives and friends may share memories and leave condolences for the family.