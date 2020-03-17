|
|
Mary Jane Lung, age 84, of Bronson, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village.
She was born July 7, 1935, a daughter of Ora and Mary Ann (Miller) Schrock.
Mary retired from Kirsch Company in Sturgis following 43 years of employment.
Surviving are two daughters, Sherry Schultz of Sturgis and Deborah Ryker of Burr Oak; three grandchildren, Shantelle Schultz, John Ryker and Joshua Schultz; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Ryker and Lucas West; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and all of her siblings, Dorthea Feller, Beulah Chupp, Harley Schrock, Betty Kime, Ernest Schrock and Grace Pridgeon.
According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or services, as cremation has taken place.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis have been entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 18, 2020