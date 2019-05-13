|
Mrs. Mary Jeanette Motz, age 84, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.
Jeanette was born June 13, 1934, in Three Rivers, a daughter of the late Duane and Maxine (Brown) Knapp.
Jeanette had been a lifelong resident of Three Rivers except for the two years when she, her late husband, Gary, and their three children spent in American Samoa, where Gary worked for the U.S. Department of Education. She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1952 and Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music. Jeanette was a lifelong member of Three Rivers Bible Church, where she served as a deaconess, was active in missionary circle and taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She also was a member of Circle 4 Extension Club. Jeanette worked at Continental Can and later at Denton Mills. She and Gary were highly active on their farm, selling "Motz" Sweet Corn and traveling, especially taking many cruises.
Mrs. Motz was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Gary Motz, who passed in 2003; and a sister, Delores Middleton.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory three children, a son David (Lois) Motz of Three Rivers, and two daughters, Becky (Tim) Schuler of Centreville and Ruth (Pat) Bradley of Three Rivers; two sisters, Joan Evilsizor and Shirley Rice; three brothers, James (Reba) Knapp, Billy Knapp and Ronnie (Helen) Knapp; eight grandchildren, Tracy (Rob Booth) Motz, Dan Motz, Andy (Megan) Motz, Nathan Schuler, Nicholas (Hannah Grove) Schuler, Kyle (Cory) Bradley, Alyssa (Alex Hoopes) Bradley and Grant (Kelly) Bradley; three great-grandchildren, Calvin and Henry Motz and Haven Booth; ad many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Hohner Funeral Home in Three?Rivers. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Homan officiating. Interment will be held at South Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be donated to Three Rivers Bible Church or Three Rivers Health Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 14, 2019