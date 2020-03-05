|
|
Mary Katherine Hopkins, age 84, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020, at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living in Elkhart, Ind.
She was born April 2, 1935, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Frederick H. and Verena May (Schuermann) Hilgendorf.
Mary was a lifelong Sturgis resident a member of the first graduating class of Holy Angels Catholic School and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class or 1954. Following her graduation from high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from Aug. 29, 1956 to Nov. 13, 1959, stationed in Georgia and Germany, earning the rank of PFC.
On Sept. 10, 1966, she married Lyle B. Hopkins in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Sept.23, 2013.
After graduating from high school and before her enlistment in the Army, Mary took on the job as a live-in nanny with the Charles Kirsch family in Sturgis. Following her honorable discharge from the Army, she worked at the city of Sturgis in the billing department for several years.
Mary was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and had a true love for animals, especially her dogs.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Hopkins Miller of Goshen, Ind.; three grandchildren, Alicia (Shawn) Sieplinga of Elkhart, Brandon (Tiffany) Dell of Goshen and Robert Dell of Elkhart; special niece and nephew Gloria Little and Fred Cokens; five step-hildren; the love of her life, her grand dogs Audi, Eleanor and Macy; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Cokens, in 2003; a brother, Edward C. Hilgendorf, in 2011; a great niece, Rachael Little Straub, in 2018; and her lifelong best friend, Shirley Holtz, 2in 019.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private burial of Mary's and Lyle's ashes will take place at Oak Cemetery in Sturgis, where full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
In honoring Mary's love for animals, the family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 Co Rd 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 6, 2020