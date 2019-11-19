Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Mary L. Ball

Mary L. Ball Obituary
Mary Lou Ball, age 64, of Sturgis, passed away early Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.

The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 300 Timothy Drive, Sturgis. Funeral services begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the church. In accordance with Mary's wishes, cremation will follow the service.

Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Her obituary is posted at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
