Mary Lou Hagelgans, age 83, of Centreville, died Jan. 16, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Portage.
She was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Lima, Ohio, a daughter of John and Edith (Kirkpatrick) Huston. Mary graduated from Burr Oak High School in 1954 and attended Ravens Croft School of Beauty in Fort Wayne, Ind.
On May 10, 1955, she married Neil Hagelgans in Burr Oak. He preceded her in death Aug. 30, 2011.
Mary worked as a beautician at several beauty shops. She also worked at Kirsch Company in the 1950s and Hydromatic in Three Rivers during the 1980s. She was co-owner of Centreville Plastic Products from 1975 to 1979.
She enjoyed card-playing, quilt-making, crossword puzzles and casinos. In the 1960s, Mary was a contestant and winner on the game show "Say When."
Surviving are her children William Hagelgans of Jacksonville, Fla., LaNel Shimano of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and Chelina (John Jr.) Fair of Sturgis; grandchildren Marlena Hagelgans, Melanie Shimano, Marisa Shimano, Victoria Schultz and Elisha Schultz; and brother-in-law Jack Duke.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers Franklin, Richard and David Huston; and sisters Dorothy Aldrich, Betty Duke and Carolyn Weiderman.
Relatives and friends will be received 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Clint Zehr officiating. Burial will be in Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Centreville food pantry. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 18, 2020