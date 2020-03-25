|
|
Mary Louise Kline, 78, of Centreville, passed away March 21, 2020, at Borgess Hospital.
She was born Oct. 13, 1941, in Centreville, a daughter of Clifford and Winifred (Caseman) Gross.
Mary Lou attended Centreville Public Schools. On Sept. 12, 1957, she married Wayne Kline in Centreville.
Mary Lou and Wayne owned and operated Kline's Construction from 1989-2006. She also worked for Denton Mills and Skamper Trailer in Bristol. She enjoyed deer hunting in the U.P. and going camping. Mary Lou loved to go to the casino and spend her winters in Florida, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. You could always find her cheering her family on at all of their sporting events.
Surviving are her husband Wayne Kline of Centreville; sons Terry Kline (Andria Woermbke) and Michael (Judy) Kline, all of Centreville; grandchildren Dustin Kline (Alecia Larimer), Jaime (Chet) Terry, Ashley Kline, Michael Kline, Chris Kline (Harmony Sundberg), Stephen (Ana) Mejeur, Jonathan (Genecia) Mejeur and Adam (Sam) Mejeur; great-grandchildren Zachary, Makenna, Aaliyah, Jayda, Ella, Carter, Hadley, Anna, Harper, Evan, Breena, Alayna, Joe, Josh, Blake and Braylee; siblings Joanna (Sam) Carper and Don (Judith) Gross; sister-in-law Judy Gross; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Duane Gross and Robert (Doris) Gross.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, private family services with interment at Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville will be held. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests donations to be made to Goshen Cancer Center.
Online messages maybe left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 26, 2020