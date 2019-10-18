|
Mary L. Munson, age 72, formerly of Muskegon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village.
She was born July 5, 1947, in Muskegon, a daughter of the late Fred J. and Meredith G. (Merrill) Baushke.
After graduating from high school, Mary joined the U.S. Army and earned the rank of specialist.
Surviving are two daughters, Terri (Jason) Blanchard of Sturgis and Sarah Dechnik of Albuquerque, N.M.; five grandchildren, Lacey (Nick) Grant, Trevor Lundquist, Calbert Lundquist, Chelsey Lundquist and Dylan Rood; and three great-grandchildren, Carson James Grant, Kaydance Marie Grant and Aiden Lee Grant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merritt Leon Munson, in March 1997; a brother, Herbert Baushke; and a sister, Mildred (Louie) Mogdis.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A service celebrating the life of Mary L. Munson will take place at a later date. The family has entrusted Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 19, 2019