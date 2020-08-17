1/1
Mary L. Thrasher
1940 - 2020
Mary L. Thrasher, age 79, a lifelong Sturgis resident, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Fred and Vera (Stevens) Persails.
On June 25, 1960, she married Lyle E. Thrasher. He preceded her in death May 22, 2019.
Mary had been employed by Walmart in Sturgis for 14 years. Prior to joining Walmart, she had worked at Kirsch Company in Sturgis for 27 years.
She is survived by two sons, Alan (Renae) Thrasher of Three Rivers and Mark Thrasher of Sturgis; a daughter, Karen (Randy) Thrasher of Sturgis; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Phil Persails; a sister, Pat Morey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons; two grandsons; and a sister, Phyllis Stevens.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. A graveside service and burial will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. The Rev. George Milliman of Burr Oak Missionary Church will officiate.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Thrasher's memory consider Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Portage, MI 49024.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
2696513284
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
