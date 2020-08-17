Mary L. Thrasher, age 79, a lifelong Sturgis resident, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Fred and Vera (Stevens) Persails.
On June 25, 1960, she married Lyle E. Thrasher. He preceded her in death May 22, 2019.
Mary had been employed by Walmart in Sturgis for 14 years. Prior to joining Walmart, she had worked at Kirsch Company in Sturgis for 27 years.
She is survived by two sons, Alan (Renae) Thrasher of Three Rivers and Mark Thrasher of Sturgis; a daughter, Karen (Randy) Thrasher of Sturgis; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Phil Persails; a sister, Pat Morey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons; two grandsons; and a sister, Phyllis Stevens.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. A graveside service and burial will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. The Rev. George Milliman of Burr Oak Missionary Church will officiate.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Thrasher's memory consider Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Portage, MI 49024.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.