Mary Mable (Teadt) Kirby, 78, of Sturgis, died Thursday, Nov.26, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice, Kalamazoo.
Mary was born May 2, 1942, in Sturgis, to Alfred and Ruth (Walters) Teadt. They preceded her in death. She attended Hiberly Country School, then transferred to Centreville High School, from where she graduated in 1960.
On Aug. 5, 1961, Mary married James Kirby of Sturgis. They built a house next to the family homestead and enjoyed a life full of children, grandchildren, school sporting events and travel. Mary was especially dedicated to her home and took great pride in building and keeping a neat and tidy household for her children and husband. She was famous for never wanting to take credit for anything she had accomplished, and always having the receipt for gifts she had purchased. She worked quietly in the background of our lives, but was never afraid to speak up and give her opinion when it was required.
Mary dedicated a large portion of her life to caring for her beloved daughter, Donna. Donna was the center of each day for over 50 years. Mary spent many hours with Donna at bowling events, Special Olympics
, doing her hair and traveling to battlefields across the country. Donna preceded her mother in death, and even though we mourn the loss of a wife and mother, we are comforted in the knowledge that Mary and Donna had a beautiful reunion and are together again.
Mary is survived by Jim, her husband of 59 years; sons Douglas (Darci) Kirby and Dennis (Larissa) Kirby, both of Sturgis; grandchildren Narissa (Leland II) Ross of Three Rivers, Alesha Kirby of Centreville, Hannah (Randy) Troyer of Sturgis, Darian (Christen) Kirby of Sturgis, Lauren (Jonathan) VanDuyne of Portage and Collin Kirby of Surprise, Ariz.; great-grandchildren Jackson Troyer, Leland Ross III, Maxwell Troyer, Owen Troyer, Finley Ross, Jameson Kirby and baby VanDuyne; a sister, LaDonna Sand of Centreville, and brothers Robert (Kay) Teadt of Sturgis and Don Teadt of Centreville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to St. Jude Children's Research, Creator's Praise or Rose Arbor Hospice.
Due to current restrictions, private family services will be held. The public is invited to watch the livestream of Mary's service on the Eley Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Pastor David Grimm of Creator's Praise Church will officiate. Interment of ashes will be in Prairie River Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Visit www.eleyfuneralhomes.com
to sign Mary's online guestbook and to leave a message for the family.