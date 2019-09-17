|
|
Mary Perkins, 86, of LaGrange, Ind., died Sept. 17, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
Mrs. Perkins was born Nov. 9, 1932, in Hindman, Ky., to Oliver and Cordialie (Caudill) Richardson.
Living in LaGrange County since 1951, she was a homemaker and a member of Stroh Church of God.
On Feb. 17, 1951, she married Earnest Perkins in Handyman. He preceded her in death Nov. 23, 2014.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Bills of LaGrange, Ind., and Debbie Wilkins of LaGrange; two sons, Randy (Judy) Perkins of LaGrange and Don (Tabitha) Perkins on Vicksburg; eight grandchildren, Stephanie R. (Chris) Terborg, Travis R. (Candace) Bills, Zach (Tamor) Wilkins, Christy Wilkins, David (Cheri) Perkins, Brittney (Christopher) Johnston, Erin Elyse Perkins and Jonathan Evans Perkins; nine great-grandchildren, Nathaneal Wilkins, Nicholas Wilkins, Gaven Brooks, Libby Blizzard, Danika Blizzard, Kourtni Doss, Khristian Lyle, Jaycn Johnston and Blakelynn Johnston; and a half-sister, Mercedes Taylor of Hindman, Ky.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Andrew Perkins; a son-in-law, Richard Wilkins Jr.; and four sisters, Lettie Hammond, Emma Jacobs, Ollie Craft and Elli Reynolds.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Stroh Church of God, 4330 S 1175 E, Stroh, Ind. The Rev. Jeff Barry will officiate. Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Memorials may be made to Stroh Church of God.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 18, 2019