Mary Ruth (Cramm) Pobanz, 91, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in the home she shared with her daughters.
She was born June 17, 1928, to Carl W. and Marie (Kleemeyer) Cramm in Ursa, Ill.
On June 17, 1950, she married Phillip L. Pobanz at Zion Church in Ursa. He passed away Aug. 7, 1988, in Sturgis.
Mary received her Bachelor of Arts degree at Western Illinois University and taught for many years in Mendon, Liberty and Quincy, Ill. She was one of the first teachers for the Head Start Program at Jackson School in Quincy. She was active in 4-H as a member and a leader, a Girl Scouts Leader and Country Youth Group leader in two counties.
In 1971, her family moved from Quincy, Ill., to Sturgis, where she was active in the community including leadership positions at Sturgis Hospital Auxiliary and Trinity Lutheran Church. She served for many years as the children's librarian at Sturgis Public Library, teaching children to love books with her storytelling and puppet shows.
Mary began quilting at the age of 8, using her mother's treadle sewing machine and hand-sewing. She filled her family's closet with quilts and taught classes to help others do the same. Through the years, she made more than150 donation quilts for children's hospitals, the military and missions.
She was a five-year member of Family Community Education group and served as the County President, State President, and was elected to the National Board.
Mary has always been active in her church homes, including Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (Quincy, Ill.), Trinity Lutheran Church (Sturgis), Hope Lutheran Church (Kingsland, Ga.) and Holy Cross Lutheran Church (Clayton, N.C.).
She also loved gardening, reading, jigsaw puzzles, growing orchids and violets, word search puzzle books and playing computer solitaire games.
Mary is survived by her four children, Becky Pobanz of North Carolina, Bret (Terri) Pobanz of California, Jeff (Lois) Pobanz of Georgia and Jill Pobanz of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Sara) Pobanz, Adam (Melody) Pobanz, Dr. Hallie Pobanz, Ryan Pobanz, Dr. Tessa Pobanz, Joseph (Meagan) Pobanz and Carter Pobanz; 10 great-grandchildren, Mary, Daniella, Olivia, Mylie, James, Catherine, Tucker, Benjamin, Reagan and Finnley; a sister-in-law, Sheryl Cramm of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her husband; her parents; in-laws; brother Kenneth Cramm (Illinois), brother Russell Cramm (Texas), sister-in-law Patricia Cramm (Illinois) and grandson Jeff Rider Pobanz.
Private family services will be held at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow of Trinity Lutheran of Sturgis will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis.
Memorials may be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, NC-42, Clayton, NC 27520; Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; or Duke Cancer Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 22, 2020