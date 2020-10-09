Mary Sutherland, of Indianapolis and Klinger Lake, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter on Tuesday. She spent her last day filled with the loving voices of her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her son, Stuart Gray Sutherland, his wife, Nancy Mershon Sutherland, her daughter, Libby Sutherland, her three grandchildren; Alec Firanek, Ellie Firanek and Liana Sutherland, her sister, Sugar Kirsch, numerous nieces and nephews and her best friends, Mary Dana Knight and Sara Ramming.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sutherland, her parents, Rev. C. Russell Moodey, Genevieve E. Moodey, and her sisters, Christine M. Barnes and Sally M. O'Sullivan.

Mary graduated from her beloved Indiana University where she was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta, then earned her master's at Butler University. She was instrumental in bringing Indianapolis Opera to life as well as working diligently for many charities throughout her life.

Mary was the first to tell you she led a truly blessed and full life, and, while our hearts are breaking, this brings us joy and peace. She is home.





