1/
Mary Sutherland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Sutherland, of Indianapolis and Klinger Lake, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter on Tuesday. She spent her last day filled with the loving voices of her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her son, Stuart Gray Sutherland, his wife, Nancy Mershon Sutherland, her daughter, Libby Sutherland, her three grandchildren; Alec Firanek, Ellie Firanek and Liana Sutherland, her sister, Sugar Kirsch, numerous nieces and nephews and her best friends, Mary Dana Knight and Sara Ramming.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sutherland, her parents, Rev. C. Russell Moodey, Genevieve E. Moodey, and her sisters, Christine M. Barnes and Sally M. O'Sullivan.
Mary graduated from her beloved Indiana University where she was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta, then earned her master's at Butler University. She was instrumental in bringing Indianapolis Opera to life as well as working diligently for many charities throughout her life.
Mary was the first to tell you she led a truly blessed and full life, and, while our hearts are breaking, this brings us joy and peace. She is home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved