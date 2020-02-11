|
|
Mrs. Masuko Tulla, age 94, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Grace Healthcare in Three Rivers, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 27, 1925, in Tokyo.
Mrs. Tulla married Mr. Charles Tulla in March 1952, and together they came to the United States. Masuko was an avid and hard worker even into her later years, working for Continental Can, Greystone Motel, Midwest Tool and Cutlery, Big Boy Restaurant, Best Western and even in her 70s at Holiday Inn Express.
Mrs. Tulla was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Hice-Shutes Post #170, where she was very active. Masuko made many lasting friendships both through work and during her retirement years. She truly loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Tulla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles F. Tulla; and a beloved daughter, Gale Ann Tulla, who passed in 1967.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory; two sons, George and Dale Tulla, both of Three Rivers; six grandsons, Derek and Craig Tulla, Michael Dangovian, Jason Tulla, Justin Lundstrum and Thor Tulla; several great-grandchildren; and a special great-great-granddaughter.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Hohner Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery Veterans Section, Three Rivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to American Legion Hice-Shutes Post #170. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 12, 2020