Matthew J. Cox
1964 - 2020
Matthew James Cox age 56 of Burr Oak, Michigan passed away peacefully Saturday evening November 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 19, 1964 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late Michael and Marietta (Wilson) Cox.

Matt was a lifelong Burr Oak and Sturgis area resident and a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1982.

In 1990 he married Kim Brandebury, mother of Matt's daughter Linsey. This marriage ended in divorce. On March 3, 2003 he married Meggan Smith in Key West, Florida.

Matt had been employed by Burr Oak Tool in Sturgis and Scori Mold in Centreville.

Matt had a true appreciation for automobiles and was gifted in the ability to build engines and restore cars. He enjoyed fishing, most all sports and was a loyal avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the Michigan Wolverines.

He is survived by his wife: Meggan; one daughter: Linsey Cox of Three Rivers; one grandson: Leighton Elder; three step-children: Michael Giggy of Chicago, Illinois, Morgan Giggy of Detroit and Danielle Crawford of Vicksburg; one brother: Marc (Donna) Cox of Sturgis; two nephews: Dustin (Katie) Cox of Chicago and Jalen Cox of Colon; great niece: Kendall Cox; brother: James Miller of Fort Myers, Florida and many Burr Oak friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents: Gathel and Ford Friend and Ken and Dorothy Cox.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gathering a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Matt's memory consider the Dennis Root Memorial Fund.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
November 25, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
