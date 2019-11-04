Home

Maurice L. Cupp


1928 - 2019
Maurice L. Cupp Obituary
Maurice Lee Cupp, age 91, of Mendon, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Mendon, a son of Lloyd S. and Edith A. (Bussell) Cupp, and was a lifetime resident of Mendon. He graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1946. Maurice was a lifelong farmer, member of Mendon Grange and a supporter of 4-H. He played in the Mendon Merchant Softball League and Sunday Night Men's Bowling League. Maurice served on the Mendon school board, Nottawa Township Board and planning commission, and was a former Nottawa Township constable. He was a Mendon sports booster and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a conservationist.

On Sept. 16, 1948, Maurice married Margean B. Marantette in Mendon. She survives, along with five daughters, Norma (Arnie) Switalski, Pam (Ken) Cook, Virginia (Ed) Culp, Lynn (Kevin) Cool and Teresa (Jason) Doehring, all of Mendon; 13 grandchildren, Regina (Chris) Schinker, Andrea (Matt) Littlefield, Meredith (Joe) Bunning, Kendra (Nick) Thompson, Kayleen (Kevin) Grand, Kasey (Scott) Gurley, Kyle Culp, Casey (Tiffanie) Cool, Christi Cool, Ty Cool, Wyatt Cool, Carlie Doehring and Conner Doehring; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Philip (Maureen) Cupp; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dennis Cupp and Gerald (Lois) Cupp; and a grandson, Kevin Culp.

The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by interment in Laird Cemetery. It is suggested memorial donations be directed either to the Mendon athletic department, in care of Mendon Community Schools Foundation, or to the St. Joseph County 4-H program. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
