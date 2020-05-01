Home

Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Beard Cemetery
Mayne E. Smith


1922 - 2020
Mayne E. Smith Obituary
Mayne E. Smith, age 98, formerly of Colon and Scotts, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Medilodge of Kalamazoo.
Mayne was born Feb. 15, 1922, in Kalamazoo, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Princess (Lewis) McClish.
She grew up in rural Colon, graduating from Colon High School as salutatorian of the class of 1939.
In November 1940, she married Carl Smith. This marriage later ended in divorce.
Mayne was a homemaker and very musically inclined, playing the piano and violin.
She is survived by three children, Dianne (Patrick) Johnson, Thomas Smith and Jack Smith, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Naomi Jackson, Joyce Taylor and Julia Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Arnold and Robert McClish.
A pivate graveside service and burial will take place at Beard Cemetery in Leonida Township, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 2, 2020
