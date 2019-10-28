Home

Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
Melody M. Gangwer

Melody M. Gangwer, 8, of LaGrange, Ind., went to be with Jesus on Oct. 26, 2019, at Riley Children's Hospital, after sustaining injuries from a house fire.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will take place 2-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
