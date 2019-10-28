|
Melody M. Gangwer, 8, of LaGrange, Ind., went to be with Jesus on Oct. 26, 2019, at Riley Children's Hospital, after sustaining injuries from a house fire.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will take place 2-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 29, 2019