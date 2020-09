Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin James Bruner, age 91, of Cromwell, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Ind.

A funeral service will be held in Melvin's honor at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, Ind. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Ind. Family and friends will be received 3-5 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.

