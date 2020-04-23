|
|
Merle Schmidtendorff, age 93, of Leonidas, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Veterans Administration Hospital in Battle Creek, following a lengthy illness.
He and his twin brother, Earl, were born April 9, 1927, near Jones, sons of Clarence and Lena ((Garwood) Schmidtendorff.
He attended Shavehead Country School and then served in the U.S. Army in Japan as a military policeman. While at a square-dance in Leonidas, he met his future wife, Alta Rose Perrin. They were married on May 27, 1950, and made their home in Leonidas for the next 57 years. Merle lost the love of his life on April 30, 2007. Merle was a farmer and longtime employee of the St. Joseph County Road Commission. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of Colon American Legion.
Merle is survived by two sons, Arden (Carol) Schmidtendorff and Alan (Colleen) Schmidtendorff, both of Leonidas; six grandchildren, Tami (Jeremy) Tyler, Jodi (Phillip) Ferrier, Mindi (Ryan) Cline, Bridget (Corey) Van Dam, Connor Schmidtendorff and Morgan Schmidtendorff; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alta Rose; a daughter, Lisa Elaine; a great-grandson, Cody Eugene; a sister, Donna Lane; and brothers Earl, Art and Forest Schmidtendorff.
Private services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, with Pastor Bill Beck of Locust Grove Church officiating, followed by military interment in Lakeside Cemetery in Colon Township. Memorial donations may be directed to Battle Creek Veterans Administration Hospital. Memories and condolences may be directed to the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 24, 2020