|
|
Merry Jo Tavernier, age 59, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Hohner Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 320 N. Main St., Three Rivers, with visitation one hour prior to service. The Rev. Kathy Schuen of First Congregational Church United Church of Christ will officiate.
A full obituary will follow in Monday's edition. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 2, 2019