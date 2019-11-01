Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
(269) 279-5282
Resources
More Obituaries for Merry Tavernier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merry J. Tavernier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merry J. Tavernier Obituary
Merry Jo Tavernier, age 59, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Hohner Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 320 N. Main St., Three Rivers, with visitation one hour prior to service. The Rev. Kathy Schuen of First Congregational Church United Church of Christ will officiate.

A full obituary will follow in Monday's edition. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -