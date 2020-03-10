|
|
Mi Kell Tatum "Kelly" Betcke, age 46, of Sturgis, passed away Friday evening, March 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 5, 1974, in Sturgis, a daughter of Terry and Roberta "Bobby" (Smoker) Betcke.
Kelly was a lifelong Sturgis resident and graduate of Sturgis High School with the class or 1992. Following her graduation from high school, she attended cosmetology school and became a licensed cosmetologist.
Kelly attended Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bronson. She enjoyed traveling to Germany as a foreign exchange student, watching most any sport and had a love for animals. Her nieces and nephew always could count on her being at their many activities. All those who knew Kelly will forever miss her positive and happy personality and her ability to light up any room she entered. She loved people and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her parents, Terry and Roberta "Bobby" Betcke of Sturgis; two sisters, Nicole Betcke of Sturgis and Renee Betcke of LaGrange, Ind.; and nieces and nephews Manon Smith, Rylee Smith and Jaden Smith.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchel Betcke; and grandparents Syl and Jane Smoker, Harry Betcke and James and Margaret Fennell.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 11, 2020