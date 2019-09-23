Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
(517) 369-4075
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cook


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Cook Obituary
Michael "Mike" Reed Cook, 70, of Bronson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, with Pastor Gregg Cole of Pleasant Hill Missionary Church officiating. Interment with military honors by Bronson American Legion Post #259 will follow at Bronson Cemetery. Visitation will take place 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Michael was born May 6, 1949, to Victor and Betty (Kime) Cook in Sturgis. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1967 before taking a year of classes at Western Michigan University. On May 15, 1968, he married Diana Herman, which later ended in divorce. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Viet nam from 1970-72. Mike spent many years working in the grocery and automotive business before starting his own company, MiRatsCo, in 1993, until retirement in 2003. On Sept. 10, 1993, he married Susan Schaeffer in Sturgis.
Mike currently attended Pleasant Hill Missionary Church after going to St. Mary's earlier in life. He was highly involved with Bronson Exchange Club and Jaycees. Mike was a Little League coach for many years, including coaching his children. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing and John Wayne westerns. Mike was an avid U-M football fan. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's events.
Michael is survived by his wife, Susan Cook; his children, Rhonda Noble and Douglas Cook; his brother, James (Beth) Cook all of Bronson; his grandchildren, Collin Cook, Kaitlyn Noble, Braydon Cook, Brooke and Mykal Kline; his nephew, Ruhl Cook; and his black lab, Spoker-D. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Bronson athletic or band boosters, or Pleasant Hill Church. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now