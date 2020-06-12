Michael Dean Fudge, born in Sturgis, passed away peacefully in his home in Novi, Friday, May 29, 2020, at age 66.
He is survived by his father, Warren J. Fudge; a brother, Thomas (Kathy) Fudge; loving sons Brandon Fudge andDustin (Roxanne Polovich) Fudge; and grandson Warren David Fudge.
Michael enjoyed his time on the boat, watching sports and spending time with his grandson and family. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and love for his family and life.
The family is wishing for privacy during this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.